‘Litter on a stick:’ Clean up group taking aim at illegal signs placed across Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You probably see dozens of different signs on the side of the road to advertise a business or event when traveling to and from work each day.

But one group of ‘Litter Warriors’ said that those signs are illegal and a form of litter, and they are doing something about it.

The founder of ‘Keep Tiger Town Beautiful,’ Jennifer Richardson, called them, “Litter on a stick.”

And recently, Richardson and her clean-up crew have been taking aim at the growing issue across East Baton Rouge Parish.

“You’re plastering your signs all over the city with no regard of the citizens of Baton Rouge, and we’re trying to keep our city blight free. That’s one of the biggest blights are those signs,” said Richardson.

One of the folks in her organization even recently confronted someone who was putting out some of the signs across Baton Rouge and snapped a few photos of the signs.

“They her well, this man hires us, he told us to just plaster the whole city in his signs, and that’s what we’re doing. And she said, well it’s against the law, and he said, he doesn’t care,” said Richardson.

There are a number of laws and ordinances against putting up signs in the city-parish including:

Sec. 12:300. - Posters and other advertising prohibited.

It shall be unlawful for any person either directly or by requesting another to do so, to paste, post, nail, tack, or attach in any other manner any kind of dodger, sign, card, picture, placard or advertisement of any kind, business or political, or cardboard, tin or any other material to any pole, post or object on the streets, alleys, sidewalks or rights-of-way of the city-parish; and it shall further be unlawful to suspend or erect any banner, placard or advertisement of any kind over and across any public street, alley or other public way within the city-parish.

(City Code 1951, Title 12, § 300; Parish Code 1962, Title 12, § 300; Ord. No. 14681, § 1, 6-10-09)

And there are even more laws against the illegal practice here, including:

Section 16.3.7 Signs Located in the Public Right-of-Way Except as expressly allowed in Section 16.4, Signs Allowed in Right-of-Way, all signs, including supports, frames, and embellishments, that are located within a public right of way or attached, affixed, or painted on any utility pole, light standard, utility box or pedestal, tree, rock, or other natural object located within the public right of way or on public property, except as expressly permitted by the Development Director.

Obviously, there are exceptions for your yard, or if the sign is temporary.

Richardson said he group will continue their work to clean up Baton Rouge, and that will include throwing away those pesky signs.

“And we’re going to continue to pick those signs up until the city starts enforcing the law and not let these people put signs everywhere,” she said.

A spokesperson with the city-parish told WAFB, they collected 20 thousand bags of litter last year, and that includes some signs..

They are urging folks to call 3-1-1 if they see any of those nuisance signs nearby.

To read more about the rules when it comes to signs in East Baton Rouge Parish click here.

