Human remains found in East Feliciana Parish identified as missing BR man

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating after bones were found along River Road Friday afternoon, June 30.

In a statement on Monday, July 10, Sheriff Travis said, “Our office and the coroner’s office were notified today by the FACES Lab that the remains have been positively identified. The identification was made through dental records.”

The remains have been identified as Devante Dangelo Petties, 27, of Baton Rouge.

“Petties was reported missing in April of this year; however, he was last seen by the reporting person in the summer of 2022. Late this afternoon (July 10) Mr. Petties’ family was notified of his death,” the sheriff said.

“The investigation is continuing. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Coroner’s Office and our office has additional leads which are being investigated,” Sheriff Travis finished.

The East Feliciana Coroner’s Office and the LSU FACES Lab both responded to the scene and helped with the investigation.

Police ask if anyone has any information concerning the case, please call East Feliciana Parish Communications at 225-683-5459 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.

