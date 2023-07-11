Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Human remains found in East Feliciana Parish identified as missing BR man

The remains have been identified as Devante Dangelo Petties, 27, of Baton Rouge.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating after bones were found along River Road Friday afternoon, June 30.

In a statement on Monday, July 10, Sheriff Travis said, “Our office and the coroner’s office were notified today by the FACES Lab that the remains have been positively identified. The identification was made through dental records.”

The remains have been identified as Devante Dangelo Petties, 27, of Baton Rouge.

“Petties was reported missing in April of this year; however, he was last seen by the reporting person in the summer of 2022. Late this afternoon (July 10) Mr. Petties’ family was notified of his death,” the sheriff said.

“The investigation is continuing. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Coroner’s Office and our office has additional leads which are being investigated,” Sheriff Travis finished.

The East Feliciana Coroner’s Office and the LSU FACES Lab both responded to the scene and helped with the investigation.

Police ask if anyone has any information concerning the case, please call East Feliciana Parish Communications at 225-683-5459 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces

Latest News

Florida Street ADA compliance project ribbon-cutting
Work on Florida Street ADA improvements wraps up in downtown BR
Diamond White
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for attempted murder of 3 arrested
FILE- The Dodge logo is seen on a new Dodge RAM 3500 Heavy Duty pickup trucks at sunset at a...
Owners of 2003 Ram pickups urged to stop driving them after another Takata air bag inflator death
Your Health: Smart hospital rooms
YOUR HEALTH: Smart Rooms: Giving patients control when they need it the most