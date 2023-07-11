Human remains found in East Feliciana Parish identified as missing BR man, officials say

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating after bones were found along River Road Friday afternoon.

In a statement on Monday, July 10, Sheriff Travis said, “Our Office and the Coroner’s Office were notified today by the FACES Lab that the remains have been positively identified. The identification was made through dental records.

The remains have been identified as Devante Dangelo Petties, 27, of Baton Rouge.

Petties was reported missing in April of this year; however, he was last seen by the reporting person in the summer of 2022. Late this afternoon Mr. Petties’ family was notified of his death.”

Investigation revealed that the remains are human bones, according to officials.

LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Laboratory were called to the scene to help in assisting the process.

Deputies believe they have identified the body, but they have not released the name until they get confirmation from specialists.

The East Feliciana Coroner’s Office and the LSU FACES Lab both responded to the scene and assisted in the investigation.

“The investigation is continuing. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Coroner’s Office and our office has additional leads which are being investigated.”

