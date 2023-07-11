Facebook
Elderly man found dead in WBR home

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ERWINVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A 70-year-old man was found dead inside his home along Pecan Grove Road in Erwinville Tuesday, July 11.

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s spokesman Sergeant Landon Groger says a family member found the deceased man and called authorities.

The cause of death is not immediately known, authorities said. However, investigators from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab have been called to help process the scene.

