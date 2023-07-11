Elderly man found dead in WBR home

ERWINVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A 70-year-old man was found dead inside his home along Pecan Grove Road in Erwinville Tuesday, July 11.

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s spokesman Sergeant Landon Groger says a family member found the deceased man and called authorities.

The cause of death is not immediately known, authorities said. However, investigators from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab have been called to help process the scene.

