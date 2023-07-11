DA claims ankle monitoring company failed to properly track teen connected to toddler’s unsolved murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore claims an ankle monitoring company failed to properly keep track of a teenager that’s connected to the unsolved killing of a 3-year-old.

According to recently filed court documents, Moore says Criminal Tracking Services was tasked with tracking 17-year-old Johnny Brown, who was charged in a separate murder case in 2021.

Brown was placed under GPS monitoring after he was charged and released on bond.

According to the document, Brown was arrested after a traffic stop in June 2022, after police found drugs and a gun with a “switch”, a device that can increase a gun’s rate of fire. A forensic analysis revealed that it was used in the shooting that killed Devin Page, Jr. in April 2022, but police do not believe it was the gun used to fire the fatal shot.

“One of the weapons that was fired that night, was a weapon in his possession,” said Moore.

Moore says Brown was supposed to be under GPS monitoring the night Page was killed, but the charger to the ankle monitor was disconnected the day before on April 11 until April 23.

Moore says they are unsure if Brown shot the gun, or if he was even at the scene of the shooting that night.

“I cannot tell you that he fired that weapon or if he was there, however, if we did have ankle monitor information from that night, I could tell you where he was,” said Moore.

Frederick Hall, the owner of Criminal Tracking Services, claims he notified the court and judge every time Brown didn’t charge his monitor.

“It was reported,” said Hall. “Every time.”

Hall claims he did his part, even though District Attorney Moore claims they were long periods of time that Brown’s location was unaccounted for.

“All we’re responsible for is monitoring. We cannot stop them from going out and committing other crimes, we cannot stop them from not charging their battery. All we can do is report the violation. It’s not up to us to make a decision as whether they could stay out or stay in. Our job is just to monitor,” said Hall.

Moore requested Hall to provide the missing location records of Brown, but he says there were days that were still unaccounted for.

“We hope to receive documents from them showing his whereabouts from that night, but I doubt they’re going to exist based on what I see,” said Moore.

Page’s family says they did not find out any of this information until a few days ago.

“I was angry. I was pissed. I was pissed off,” said Tye Toliver.”It was a surprise, and we don’t want any more surprises. We can’t afford any surprises. We can’t because of the impact of what we’re dealing with. The pain that we’re still dealing with,” said Cathy Toliver.

However, they are hopeful this could lead to some of arrest in the future.

“I’m still hopeful. I’m still trying to be positive about the whole situation in getting justice,” said Tye Toliver.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.