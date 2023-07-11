CRIME STOPPERS: Answers sought in man’s unsolved homicide case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for answers as to who is responsible for a 26-year-old man’s death.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Ennis Abraham died from a gunshot wound after he and another victim were shot on Friday, May 26.

Ennis Abraham (Crime Stoppers)

The shooting happened just before midnight on Main Street near N. Acadian Thruway.

The other victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials added.

Anyone who can help with this homicide investigation should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 255-344-7867, downloading the P3 Tips App, or visiting their website. You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

