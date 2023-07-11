Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: Answers sought in man’s unsolved homicide case

Ennis Abraham
Ennis Abraham(Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for answers as to who is responsible for a 26-year-old man’s death.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Ennis Abraham died from a gunshot wound after he and another victim were shot on Friday, May 26.

Ennis Abraham
Ennis Abraham(Crime Stoppers)

The shooting happened just before midnight on Main Street near N. Acadian Thruway.

The other victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials added.

RELATED: BRPD: 2 deadly overnight shootings under investigation

Anyone who can help with this homicide investigation should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 255-344-7867, downloading the P3 Tips App, or visiting their website. You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces

Latest News

Elderly man found dead in WBR home
Public urged to protect themselves against mosquito-borne diseases
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 11
Forecast trending drier causing increase in heat-related concerns
Better Business Bureau warns about scams during Amazon Prime Day