Community event to provide free snacks, health checks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a community outreach event happening in the Capital Area on Wednesday, July 12.

The Boys & Girls Club of Louisiana is inviting the public to participate and learn more about their future Baton Rouge facility, called the Inspiration Center.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until noon at Living Faith Christian Center. The address is 6375 Winbourne Avenue.

Organizers say free snacks, physicals, and vaccinations will also be provided.

To register you or your child, click here .

