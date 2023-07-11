Facebook
Community event to provide free snacks, health checks

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a community outreach event happening in the Capital Area on Wednesday, July 12.

The Boys & Girls Club of Louisiana is inviting the public to participate and learn more about their future Baton Rouge facility, called the Inspiration Center.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until noon at Living Faith Christian Center. The address is 6375 Winbourne Avenue.

Community Outreach event
Community Outreach event(Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana)

Organizers say free snacks, physicals, and vaccinations will also be provided.

To register you or your child, click here.

