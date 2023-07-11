Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Celebrate the grand opening of Mid City Tower

It’s been vacant for years, but the owner has spent the last 2 and 1/2 years renovating the building
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can’t miss the Mid City Tower on Florida Blvd. It’s been vacant for years, but the owner has spent the last 2 and 1/2 years renovating the building.

The grand opening of the 14-story building is happening Wednesday, July 12.
The grand opening of the 14-story building is happening Wednesday, July 12.(WAFB)

The grand opening of the 14-story building is happening Wednesday, July 12. Officials will reintroduce the building to the community and BRAC will host a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Mayor Broome and other local officials will be attending. Doors will open to the public around 5 p.m. Food and drinks will be served.

The grand opening of the 14-story building is happening Wednesday, July 12.

Fabian Edwards, Office Specialist at Elifin Realty said the 80,000 square feet building will be a major boost for the Baton Rouge economy and particularly the Mid City area. He said it will reinforce the Mid City revitalization efforts of the past few years and continue the area’s upwards trajectory.

The grand opening of the 14-story building is happening Wednesday, July 12.
The grand opening of the 14-story building is happening Wednesday, July 12.(WAFB)
The grand opening of the 14-story building is happening Wednesday, July 12.
The grand opening of the 14-story building is happening Wednesday, July 12.(WAFB)
The grand opening of the Mid City Tower is happening Wednesday, July 12. Officials will reintroduce the building to the community.
The grand opening of the 14-story building is happening Wednesday, July 12.
The grand opening of the 14-story building is happening Wednesday, July 12.(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces

Latest News

Police Lights
Reported stabbing leaves 1 person injured in Baton Rouge
Raynardo Mason
Man accused of hitting woman in front of infant
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, July 11
Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of...
Louisiana judge quashes some counts against officers charged in connection with death of Black motorist Ronald Greene