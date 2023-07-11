Celebrate the grand opening of Mid City Tower

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can’t miss the Mid City Tower on Florida Blvd. It’s been vacant for years, but the owner has spent the last 2 and 1/2 years renovating the building.

The grand opening of the 14-story building is happening Wednesday, July 12. (WAFB)

The grand opening of the 14-story building is happening Wednesday, July 12. Officials will reintroduce the building to the community and BRAC will host a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Mayor Broome and other local officials will be attending. Doors will open to the public around 5 p.m. Food and drinks will be served.

The grand opening of the 14-story building is happening Wednesday, July 12.

Fabian Edwards, Office Specialist at Elifin Realty said the 80,000 square feet building will be a major boost for the Baton Rouge economy and particularly the Mid City area. He said it will reinforce the Mid City revitalization efforts of the past few years and continue the area’s upwards trajectory.

The grand opening of the 14-story building is happening Wednesday, July 12. (WAFB)

The grand opening of the 14-story building is happening Wednesday, July 12. (WAFB)

The grand opening of the Mid City Tower is happening Wednesday, July 12. Officials will reintroduce the building to the community.

The grand opening of the 14-story building is happening Wednesday, July 12. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.