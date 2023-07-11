Blueberry Sour Cream Muffins with Steusel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When you combine the ultra-moist muffin with sweet, juice burst of blueberry topped with buttery, crunchy crumble, you get the perfect way to start your morning!! Happy National Blueberry Muffin Day, everyone!

Ingredients for Muffins:

2 cups fresh blueberries

1 cup sour cream

2 large eggs

¾ cup sugar

½ cup canola oil

1 tsp vanilla

2 ¼ cups flour

1½ tsps baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

Ingredients for Streusel Topping:

¼ cup butter, room temperature

½ cup flour

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ tsp salt

½ tsp cinnamon

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line 12 muffin cups with muffin papers or spray with nonstick cooking spray then set aside. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together eggs and sugar until fluffy. Add sour cream, oil, and vanilla then whisk to combine. In a large mixing bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, stirring just until combined. Gently fold in blueberries then divide batter evenly among prepared muffin cups, filling only ¾ way full. In a bowl, create streusel topping by cutting butter into flour, brown sugar, salt, and cinnamon until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Place 1–2 tablespoons of streusel on top of each muffin batter in the cup. Bake for 18–22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

