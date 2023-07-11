Better Business Bureau warns about scams during Amazon Prime Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers to be aware of scams during Amazon Prime Day.

The big sale began Tuesday, July 11, and deals will continue through Wednesday, July 12.

RELATED: Amazon Prime Day starts Tuesday

Experts said the shopping event often brings a spike in phishing scams, misleading advertisements, and more.

The Better Business Bureau released the below tips to avoid becoming a victim:

Email phishing attempts that appear to come from a popular retailer. Phishing increases during busy shopping, such as Prime Day or Black Friday. When making many purchases, please track your purchase, where it’s from, and any tracking numbers.

Look out for unsolicited emails, texts, or phone calls. These messages may claim you have a gift waiting for you or that there is a problem with delivery – all you need to do is click on a link or give up your personal information. Know what you’ve opted in and out of before you click.

Watch out for social media ads. You may come across lookalike websites that, at first glance, appear to belong to a trusted retailer. Ensure websites use the correct business name spelling and have legitimate contact information and customer service numbers.

Beware of lookalike websites: Check the URL, watch for bad grammar, search for contact information, and read online reviews.

Professional photos do not mean it’s a real offer. Photos can be stolen from other websites, so don’t believe what you see.

Make sure the website is secure. Look for the “HTTPS” in the URL (the extra “s” is for “secure”) and a small lock icon on the address bar.

Be careful when purchasing sought-after products. If something is sold out everywhere, don’t be tempted by a seemingly great deal. Scammers often trick shoppers by offering the most popular products at low prices. Here’s one example involving game consoles.

Pay with a credit card. It’s always best to make online purchases with your credit card. If any shady charges are later, you can contest them through your credit card company.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.