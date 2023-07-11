Facebook
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FOLSOM, La. (WVUE) - A 3-year-old is dead after falling off a tractor in Folsom, according to deputies in St. Tammany Parish.

The incident happened on July 5.

Deputies say the tractor ran over the child after the fall.

No arrests have been made, but the sheriff’s office says its investigation is ongoing.

