2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: West Feliciana Saints

Stop No. 21 for Sportsline Summer Camp takes us to St. Francisville.
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 21 for Sportsline Summer Camp takes us to St. Francisville.

Last year, West Feliciana fell a game short of the Super Dome, the Saints loss a close one to eventual State Champion Lutcher.

Hudson Fuller no longer leads West Fel., now one of his former colleagues is in control.

