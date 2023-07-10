Woman found dead in vehicle in West Feliciana Parish identified; Boyfriend arrested for murder

UPDATE

Information provided by the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office:

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A St. Francisville man was booked into the West Feliciana jail Sunday, charged with killing his girlfriend earlier in the day. Lorenzo Green, 26, was booked on one count of Second-Degree Murder in the killing of Radayisha King, 25 of St. Francisville.

Lorenzo Green (West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office)

West Feliciana Sheriff Brian Spillman said deputies received a call around 11 am Sunday when a witness discovered a female slumped over in a vehicle near the intersection of US Hwy 61 and La Hwy 421 north of St. Francisville. Responders found King deceased in the vehicle. The investigation led deputies to Green, who was a dating partner of King, and the father of her child. Evidence recovered at the scene, and a subsequent search of Green’s residence gave deputies enough information to charge with the crime.

“I’m very proud of my investigators and the valuable assistance of the Louisiana State Police crime scene investigators for the work they put into this case,” said Sheriff Spillman. “As tragic as this death is for the family, I’m grateful we were able to make a quick arrest and give them a small amount of closure.”No bond has been set.

ORIGINAL

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a female was found dead in a vehicle on the morning of Sunday, July 9.

According to Sheriff Brian Spillman, the discovery was made around 11 a.m. just north of St. Francisville.

The circumstances surrounding the female’s death are still under investigation, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

