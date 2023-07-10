Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Threat for heavy rain and localized flooding lasts through Tuesday

Dr. Steve Caparotta gives the 9 a.m. weather forecast on Monday, July 10.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The local area will continue to contend with off-and-on showers and thunderstorms capable of producing pockets of heavy rain through tomorrow.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 10(WAFB)

The heaviest storms could dump 1-3″ of rain in a short amount of time leading to standing water in low-lying, poorly drained areas. The threat of flash flooding will be very localized and most will have little to no impacts. The WAFB viewing area is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 4) for excessive rainfall through Tuesday night. In addition to heavy rain, storms will be capable of producing gusty winds and lightning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 10(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 10(WAFB)

Rain chances will be on the way down to close out the week. We’ll go from a likely chance for rain today to a spot or two only Friday and Saturday. This will cause dangerous heat levels to return as highs approach the upper 90°s with feels-like temperatures peaking between 105°-112°. Expect another round of Heat Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings to close out the week and for much of next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 10(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Heavy rain threat continues into start of work week
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Sunday, July 9
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Monday, July 10
FIRST ALERT 5 A.M. FORECAST: Monday, July 10