Threat for heavy rain and localized flooding lasts through Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The local area will continue to contend with off-and-on showers and thunderstorms capable of producing pockets of heavy rain through tomorrow.
The heaviest storms could dump 1-3″ of rain in a short amount of time leading to standing water in low-lying, poorly drained areas. The threat of flash flooding will be very localized and most will have little to no impacts. The WAFB viewing area is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 4) for excessive rainfall through Tuesday night. In addition to heavy rain, storms will be capable of producing gusty winds and lightning.
Rain chances will be on the way down to close out the week. We’ll go from a likely chance for rain today to a spot or two only Friday and Saturday. This will cause dangerous heat levels to return as highs approach the upper 90°s with feels-like temperatures peaking between 105°-112°. Expect another round of Heat Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings to close out the week and for much of next week.
