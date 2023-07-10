Facebook
SULC to host roundtable on launch of criminal justice data reporting tool in BR

Southern University Law Center.
Southern University Law Center.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center is partnering with Measures For Justice (MFJ) to host a conversation about a new criminal justice data reporting tool that is launching in the Baton Rouge area.

Residents, advocates, and community organizations plan to discuss how the online tool, called Commons, can serve the Capital City and surrounding communities.

Currently, MFJ has a partnership with the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s office. Organizers say MFJ is leading a movement to change the future of criminal justice by developing data tools that help communities, including the institutions that serve them, reshape how the system works.

Commons brings together the public and their public servants to prioritize what criminal justice data should be made available and what policy goals need to be set and tracked publicly. With accurate and reliable data, communities can co-create policy goals that can foster change.

The round table discussion will take place from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, July 10 at the Southern University Law Center Atrium.

The address is 2 Roosevelt Steptoe Drive.

