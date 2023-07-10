Sounds of Community concert aims to reduce area violence and tension

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge hosted a sounds of community concert, Sunday evening, to promote unity, and decrease violence across the Baton Rouge area, which according to Neighborhood Scout is safer than 2% of U.S. neighborhoods.

“In days like this it’s a lot of evil, jealousy, selfishness, killing,” said Dorothy Franklin who sang in the concert. “You need to know God is coming back and you don’t know what day you need to be on his side.”

For more than 30 decades now, the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge has brought together more than 50 congregations for the concerts.

“Our theme today is Harambe which is a Swahili word which means pulling together so both pulling things together and pulling together to do the work,” said Rev. Jon Parks, Interfaith Federation Executive Director.

Jewish, Muslim and Christian faith groups all gathered under one roof.

”We’re stronger together and can accomplish more when we work together rather than by ourselves,” said Parks.

For singers like Franklin, it’s about reflecting and giving back to a God that she says has accomplished so much.

”You need to be on his side because it’s too much going on that you’ll be left behind, so I just thank God that I know. I look back cause once I was young but now, I’m old,” she said.

The federation looks to promote unity within the baton rouge community where according to Neighborhood Scout 1 in 84 people risk being victim to a violent crime.

”We do have differences as different religions and cultures but the interfaith federation is cultivating unity and justice and peace,” said Parks.

The concert was attended by more than 100 people including Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

