SMART LIVING: Fun ways to stay hydrated

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Staying hydrated is important, and there are some fun ways to make sure you get the adequate amount of water your body needs.

In order to stay properly hydrated, you need to drink half of your body weight in ounces every day. If you weigh 120 pounds, you should drink 60 ounces of water per day, which is roughly four 16-ounce water bottles.

You can also hydrate with what’s on your plate, not just what’s in your cup.

Shante Jeune, a registered dietician at the University of Central Florida, said eating fruits and veggies is a great way to get water intake.

“As far as fruits is concerned, we have high water content fruits being watermelon, cantaloupe, and even berries, like strawberries,” Jeune said. “As far as vegetables, a popular one is cucumbers. That has mostly 90% water in it.”

If you’re not a fan of eating fruits and veggies on their own, you can blend them into a smoothie. You can also infuse your water with refreshing foods like cucumber, lemon, and mint.

Remember, not all liquids are created equal. Skim milk has 91% water content. Coconut water is 95%, while whole milk is 87% water.

“No matter how you get your water, you can have fun with hydration. It’s not just strictly having water or ice water,” Jeune said.

Some drinks and foods can be dehydrating. When it’s hot outside, stay clear of alcohol, coffee, asparagus, salty foods, and high-protein diets. High protein diets can cause you to end up chronically dehydrated as your body has to use more water to metabolize it.

