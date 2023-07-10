Public being urged to protect themselves against mosquito-borne diseases

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the public are being urged to protect themselves against mosquito-borne diseases.

The warning from the Louisiana Department of Health reminds people to take precautions against mosquito bites that can potentially expose someone to West Nile or Malaria.

According to health officials, there were 41 cases of West Nile reported in 2022 in Louisiana and seven deaths.

The majority of people with West Nile are asymptomatic. However, many people may develop a fever, body aches, headaches, nausea, or rashes.

A small amount of West Nile patients will develop a severe form of the infection known as West Nile neuroinvasive disease or West Nile encephalitis. Those patients may end up in the hospital and have a risk of death or permanent brain damage.

Malaria is also a concern when it comes to mosquitos. Officials said four cases were reported in Florida along with a single case in Texas. All of the cases were locally acquired in the months of May and June.

Symptoms of Malaria include fever, chills, headache, myalgias, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. The disease is also potentially deadly.

The Louisiana Department of Health released the below tips to protect yourself against mosquitos:

If you will be outside, you should wear EPA-registered approved mosquito repellent and always follow product label instructions.

Apply repellent on exposed skin and clothing, but do not apply under your clothes or on broken skin.

If you will be outside for an extended period of time, consider a travel-size container of repellent that can easily be carried with you.

If you are also using sunscreen, apply sunscreen first and insect repellent second.

To protect yourself from being exposed to mosquitos while indoors, make sure that windows and doors are tight-fitting and that all screens are free of holes.

