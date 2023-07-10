Nonprofit groups in Ascension Parish can receive grants through Capital Area United Way

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Nonprofit groups in Ascension Parish can apply to receive grant funding through Capital Area United Way.

The application period will run from Monday, July 10, through Friday, August 11, and is open to nonprofit organizations that provide resources to Ascension Parish.

“With the support from companies like BASF and corporate partners, United Way can provide financial assistance directly to the organizations helping to create parish-specific solutions that are more responsive to local community needs,” said George Bell, president and CEO of Capital Area United Way. “Our mission is to solve our community’s toughest challenges by leveraging partnerships, and we are pursuing this by funding programs that understand the unique challenges Ascension Parish faces.”

According to Capital Area United Way, up to $100,000 will be awarded in grants by the end of September.

For more information about applying for the grant money, click here.

Capital Area United Way is also offering informational sessions for nonprofits to learn about the grants. The sessions will take place on Tuesday, July 11, between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the CF Industries’ Technical Center. The center is located at 2244 LA 3120 in Donaldsonville. A second session will take place virtually on Tuesday, July 18, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

For more information about the informational sessions and to RSVP, you can send a message to the email address melanieh@cauw.org.

