More storms, locally heavy, over the next couple of days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The pattern largely remains unchanged today, with numerous showers and t-storms expected to impact the area. Today’s rain chances are posted around 70% and that should help keep highs in the low 90s for many.

Isolated strong storms and locally heavy rainfall are once again possible, with the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) posting a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather, and the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) posting a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding.

More Storms Through Wednesday

We’ll keep rain chances around 70% on Tuesday and only lower them a little to around 40%-50% on Wednesday.

The threat for isolated strong storms and locally heavy rainfall will continue, with a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted on Tuesday and a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding remaining in place on both days.

Dangerous Heat Returns Late in the Week

The forecast quickly trends drier and hotter late this week as high pressure begins to build in from the west once again. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values climbing well over 100 degrees. Heat Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings may become necessary. Rain chances are only posted at 20%-30% from Thursday into the weekend.

