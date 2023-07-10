Missing elderly man rescued after spending 21 hours stuck in ditch

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A missing elderly resident of Central is safe after being found in a ditch he was reportedly stuck in overnight and through the next day.

According to the Central Police Department, a man walked into the police station around 9:30 p.m. to report his elderly brother, who he lived with, missing on July 6. He reportedly told police he had not seen his brother since the night before.

Police said East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies assisted a couple of their officers in a grid search of the area on foot, and although the missing man did not call out, one of their officers, Glen Phipps, found the man in a deep ditch covered by tall foliage.

Emergency officials safely removed the man from the ditch and took him to the hospital, police added.

The man had reportedly gotten stuck in the ditch after falling into it around 1:30 a.m. Officials reported he spent the remainder of the night, the entire day, and evening there until being found by Officer Phipps at 10:30 p.m.

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran recognized Phipps’ dedication and commitment to the community, and he thanked all of the first responders who helped, including the District 6 Fire Department and East Baton Rouge Parish EMS.

