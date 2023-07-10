Facebook
Man stabs victim in chest off Coursey, flees on bicycle, officials say

William Wells
William Wells(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder after stabbing a person off Coursey Blvd., according to arrest records.

William Wells, 35, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, officials said.

According to EBRSO, deputies were dispatched to the 10400 block of Coursey Blvd. on Friday, July 7 in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim lying on the ground with a stab wound to his chest.

EBRSO stated that once detectives arrived on scene, they spoke to an eyewitness who said that he knew Wells as “Wild Bill.” The victim said they’re all homeless and were at the location charging their phones when Wells approached them.

The witness said Wells began demanding that they leave due to them making his spot “hot.”

The accused then began kicking the victim’s property and engaged in a physical altercation with the victim, officials said. Wells stabbed the victim with a pocketknife and then fled on his bicycle officials, officials added.

The victim was reportedly transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Wells was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, deputies said.

