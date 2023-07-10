Madison Prep students pick up dozens of tires, trash, next to school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some students at Madison Preparatory Academy were frustrated with seeing so much trash on the street near their school, that they decided to do something about it.

Students worked with the Metro Council member in the area to pull the trash including tires to the street.

We’re told city-parish officials will now be coming to pick up the tires and other trash.

Students want to make sure the neighborhood surrounding the school is kept clean!

