LDH says child immunizations across the board are trending downward

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fewer children are rolling up their sleeves for a vaccine, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic came around, routine immunizations for diseases like polio, measles, and the flu were not nearly as controversial as they are these days.

However, Louisiana State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter spoke at Press Club Monday, July 10, and said annual immunizations for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade have decreased over a period of two years.

“We still exceed national benchmarks on this, but those numbers have been slipping,” Dr. Kanter explained.

Dr. Kanter said even a small decrease of a couple percentage points can mean a lot more on paper. He adds many folks were left in the crossfire of mixed messages around the pandemic, which would explain the decreases.

“These anti-vax untruths are just out there in a way that’s more prominent than it has been in years past and there’s a real movement behind that now,” Kanter added.

On top of the struggle to regain lost ground with public trust, LDH is also facing potential budget cuts. Lawmakers voted to cut $100 million from LDH, and when matched with federal dollars, it’s more like $800 million.

The governor has since put the money back with his veto authority. However, calls to reverse the governor’s veto along with others have grown.

“I’ll be shocked if that was overridden. I think most people understand that those services are important and the compounding loss when you factor in the federal match would be devastating, particularly in a year where we have a budget surplus,” Kanter continued.

Lawmakers must have their ballots turned in to the legislature by Thursday, July 13, and the public should know by next week whether or not a veto session will happen.

