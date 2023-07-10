Family, police seek new information in unsolved homicide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of a man who was shot and killed in Baton Rouge is hoping to learn new information about his unsolved homicide.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Joshua Mason was shot in the parking lot of his apartment complex during the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. He died at the scene.

Joshua Mason (Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

Police said Mason lived at a complex located at 4343 Denham Street near Plank Road.

If you have any information about Mason’s homicide, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

Joshua Mason (Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.