Family, police seek new information in unsolved homicide

Joshua Mason
Joshua Mason(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of a man who was shot and killed in Baton Rouge is hoping to learn new information about his unsolved homicide.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Joshua Mason was shot in the parking lot of his apartment complex during the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. He died at the scene.

Police said Mason lived at a complex located at 4343 Denham Street near Plank Road.

If you have any information about Mason’s homicide, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

