Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Baton Rouge man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend in stomach arrested

Donald Pitts, 26
Donald Pitts, 26(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend, according to an arrest report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jail documents show Donald Pitts, 26, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several charges including theft, aggravated battery, second-degree kidnapping, and home invasion.

Donald Pitts, 26
Donald Pitts, 26(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to law enforcement, Pitts and the victim had been dating for about eight years and they have a four-year-old child together.

The pair had recently broken up and the unidentified victim began staying at her mom’s house.

The victim told deputies on the evening of Wednesday, June 28, Pitts showed up at her mom’s house. He entered the house without permission through an unlocked front door.

Pitts found the victim in one of the bedrooms when he took her iPhone and they started arguing about Pitts wanting to leave Baton Rouge with their son.

Arrest records reveal the victim told Pitts no, causing him to pull out a kitchen knife and stab her once in the stomach.

Pitts reportedly told the woman that they were going to the park and not to say anything or he would stab her again. The pair left the house and started walking down the street. The victim told authorities she took the knife from Pitts and he pushed her down.

Law enforcement said the victim’s brother pulled up at the house, the victim ran inside for help and Pitts fled the area.

The woman was taken to a hospital and had to have surgery. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces

Latest News

Lorenzo Green
Woman found dead in vehicle in West Feliciana Parish identified; Boyfriend arrested for murder
Backpacks, school supplies given out during back-to-school bash
Give. Advocate. Volunteer. LIVE UNITED. (PRNewsFoto/United Way Worldwide)
Nonprofit groups in Ascension Parish can receive grants through Capital Area United Way
YOUR HEALTH: Treating treatment-resistant depression: never give up!