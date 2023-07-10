Baton Rouge man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend in stomach arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend, according to an arrest report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jail documents show Donald Pitts, 26, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several charges including theft, aggravated battery, second-degree kidnapping, and home invasion.

Donald Pitts, 26 (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to law enforcement, Pitts and the victim had been dating for about eight years and they have a four-year-old child together.

The pair had recently broken up and the unidentified victim began staying at her mom’s house.

The victim told deputies on the evening of Wednesday, June 28, Pitts showed up at her mom’s house. He entered the house without permission through an unlocked front door.

Pitts found the victim in one of the bedrooms when he took her iPhone and they started arguing about Pitts wanting to leave Baton Rouge with their son.

Arrest records reveal the victim told Pitts no, causing him to pull out a kitchen knife and stab her once in the stomach.

Pitts reportedly told the woman that they were going to the park and not to say anything or he would stab her again. The pair left the house and started walking down the street. The victim told authorities she took the knife from Pitts and he pushed her down.

Law enforcement said the victim’s brother pulled up at the house, the victim ran inside for help and Pitts fled the area.

The woman was taken to a hospital and had to have surgery. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

