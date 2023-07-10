Audit looks at La. Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor has released the findings of its audit into the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs’ Elderly Protective Services program.

According to the audit, the program may not be receiving all reports of elder abuse and neglect. The audit said that there should be multiple methods for receiving reports of alleged mistreatment 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The audit also stated that officials need better criteria to determine whether a case needs assistance or even an escalated response.

In addition, the Elderly Services Program’s policy does not detail the procedures for investigating physical abuse and cases that involved the death of a client, according to the audit. The audit stated that as a result, workers did not always notify coroners when a client died during an investigation. Workers also did not always follow up on the cause of death to determine whether a case should have been forwarded to law enforcement.

Other issues highlighted in the audit include low staffing, low funding levels, high caseloads, and an ineffective data system.

To read the complete audit report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.