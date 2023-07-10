Arborists surveying Jackson Square trees after limb collapses on teenager

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crews with the New Orleans Department of Parks and Parkways spent Monday (July 10) cutting up and removing what’s left of the large oak tree in Jackson Square that fell and critically injured a 16-year-old.

A French Quarter vendor, Donald Hagan, says he heard the commotion Friday around noon when the tragedy happened and said people rushed to help the 16-year-old boy who was crushed by the limb.

“I mean, you hear people screaming and yelling about it, freaking out,” French Quarter vendor Donald Hagan said.

The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, Fox 8 was expecting to get more answers about how the boy is doing and what might have caused the incident, but 15 minutes after Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s Communication Team scheduled a press conference, it was canceled.

In an email, officials said they wanted to minimize distractions in Jackson Square while crews remove the debris.

City Hall Communications Director Gregory Joseph later sent a brief statement saying the Department of Parks and Parkways removed the remaining canopy of the tree Friday night and the remaining “trunk and all debris from the tree, down to its stump” on Monday. Joseph said the department “intends to replace the live oak in the fall of this year.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, arborists did an initial assessment of all remaining trees in Jackson Square,” Joseph added, without disclosing the results. “The park will fully reopen tomorrow (July 11).”

The lead arborist at NOLA Tree Solutions says tree collapses like the one in Jackson Square are rare. But Hagan says the tree was hit by lightning early last week, days before the limb broke off the tree.

“It takes such a long time for trees to grow to that size and it takes a lot of time and money and resources to maintain them properly,” Jessie Mudge said.

Hagan claims the tree was hit by lightning early last week, days before the limb broke off the tree.

“Basically, you heard the thunder, and it lit up the whole area,” he said.

Mudge says it’s not uncommon for a tree to come apart in the days after getting struck by lightning.

“It pretty much kills the tree. If not immediately, it will over time,” Mudge said. “It will cause the structure of the tree to basically explode and all the water that’s inside of it will boil and basically cause the tree to explode.”

While the city hasn’t confirmed whether or not lightning was a factor in the collapse, officials have said arborists are inspecting the other trees in Jackson Square in an effort to prevent another collapse.

Muge says the best way to avoid the same fate with trees near your home is to keep them trimmed and keep a close eye on how they look - especially during storm season.

“We typically try to clean the interior of the tree out so that the wind moves through them more freely,” he said. “If you don’t regularly trim a tree, those limbs get really heavy. They will catch a lot of the wind and also get heavy with the rainwater and add a lot of stress to the tree. It’s dynamic stress. It’s not stress that it’s not used to carrying.”

