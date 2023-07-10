APSO: 2 people accused of stealing alcohol from gas station; may be connected to other thefts

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help to locate and identify two people accused of stealing alcohol from a gas station.

According to APSO, the two people stole about $400 worth of alcohol from the gas station on Airline Highway in Prairieville. Deputies said the alleged crime happened on a Thursday night in June.

Deputies said the two individuals may also be connected to other thefts in the Baton Rouge area.

Anyone with details that can help investigators is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling the number (225) 621-4636. The public can also submit a tip to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

Callers to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may even be eligible for a cash reward.

