26 vehicles towed, dozens cited, arrest made during street racing operation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a street racing operation on Friday, July 7 that led to dozens of vehicles towed and people cited.

According to officials, the operation started around 7 p.m. and ended around 3 a.m. the next morning.

During the operation, officers learned that people were blocking streets in different areas of Baton Rouge “in an attempt to do stunts and disrupt traffic.”

According to BRPD, they towed 26 vehicles, issued 22 citations for spectators, 3 citations for no insurance, 2 citations for no driver’s license, 1 citation for switched plate, 2 misdemeanor summons, 1 felony arrest, and seized 1 gun.

Baton Rouge police uniformed officers, street crimes division, the special response team and BRPD detectives assisted with this stop.

This is BRPD’s ongoing effort to deter Street Racing activities in Baton Rouge.

