Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

26 vehicles towed, dozens cited, arrest made after drivers perform car stunts in BR

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to what authorities called a “street racing operation” on Friday, July 7.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to what authorities called a “street racing operation” on Friday, July 7 that led to dozens of vehicles towed and people cited.

According to officials, it started around 7 p.m. and ended around 3 a.m. the next morning.

During the operation, officers learned that people were blocking streets in different areas of Baton Rouge “in an attempt to do stunts and disrupt traffic.”

According to BRPD, they towed 26 vehicles, issued 22 citations for spectators, 3 citations for no insurance, 2 citations for no driver’s license, 1 citation for switched plate, 2 misdemeanor summons, 1 felony arrest, and seized 1 gun.

Street Racing Operation
Street Racing Operation(BRPD)
Street racing operation
Street racing operation(BRPD)

Baton Rouge police uniformed officers, the street crimes division, the special response team, and BRPD detectives helped with this stop.

Officials added this is BRPD’s ongoing effort to deter drivers from performing car stunts in Baton Rouge.

RELATED STORIES
Metro Council could consider higher fines for drag racing, car stunts this summer
BRPD makes progress in car stunt crackdown
BRPD arrests 2 after dangerous car stunt driving in Baton Rouge
Videos posted to social media show street racers blocking parts of I-10, doing fiery stunts overnight in Baton Rouge
Only 1 person issued a summons after another night of car stunts in Baton Rouge

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 10
More storms, locally heavy, over the next couple of days
Southern University Law Center.
SULC to host roundtable on launch of criminal justice data reporting tool in BR
Heart of Louisiana: Irish Jam
Heart of Louisiana: Irish Jam
Missing and endangered children from Colorado may be headed to Louisiana, deputies say
Missing and endangered children from Colorado may be headed to Louisiana, deputies say