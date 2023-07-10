26 vehicles towed, dozens cited, arrest made after drivers perform car stunts in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to what authorities called a “street racing operation” on Friday, July 7 that led to dozens of vehicles towed and people cited.

According to officials, it started around 7 p.m. and ended around 3 a.m. the next morning.

During the operation, officers learned that people were blocking streets in different areas of Baton Rouge “in an attempt to do stunts and disrupt traffic.”

According to BRPD, they towed 26 vehicles, issued 22 citations for spectators, 3 citations for no insurance, 2 citations for no driver’s license, 1 citation for switched plate, 2 misdemeanor summons, 1 felony arrest, and seized 1 gun.

Baton Rouge police uniformed officers, the street crimes division, the special response team, and BRPD detectives helped with this stop.

Officials added this is BRPD’s ongoing effort to deter drivers from performing car stunts in Baton Rouge.

