2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Scotlandville Hornets
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Week five of Sportsline Summer Camp begins with a look at the Scotlandville Hornets.
In their first year under head coach Ryan Cook, the Hornets reached the second round of the Division I Select playoffs, losing to Edna Karr in a close one.
Zae Teasett is now with the Southern Jags so Cook is tasked with finding a new quarterback.
The competition right now is between sophomore Genard Greene and senior Jevonte Cossette.
Both guys have benefited from the competitiveness of 7-on-7.
