Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2023 MLB Draft: LSU’s Ty Floyd selected No. 38 overall to the Reds

LSU pitcher Ty Floyd (9)
LSU pitcher Ty Floyd (9)(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (WAFB) - LSU right-hander Ty Floyd has been selected No. 38 overall of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds.

Floyd, who had a dominant post-season for the Tigers and was instrumental in getting the game-one win over the Florida Gators in the College World Series.

Against Florida, Floyd tied the record for most strikeouts in a game prior to extra innings with a career-high 17 strikeouts and was also the most by an LSU pitcher in a CWS game.

Floyd also was brilliant in an elimination game against Wake Forest where he limited the Deacons to two runs in five innings while striking out 10.

During the 2023 season, he posted a 7-0 record, with a 4.35 ERA in 91 innings with 37 walks and 120 Ks, he finished No. 4 in the SEC in strikeouts and No. 5 in opponent batting average at .208. His 120 strikeouts ranked No 12 in the nation.

He was voted to the 2023 College World Series All-Tournament Team as he made two starts with 27 strikeouts in 13 innings of work allowing just five runs on seven hits.

In his career, Floyd made 55 career appearances, 27 of them starts, and posted a 12-6 career record with a 4.17 ERA in 175 innings, 74 walks, 229 strikeouts, and a .203 batting average.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
2023 MLB Draft: LSU CF Dylan Crews selected No. 2 overall by the Nationals
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
2023 MLB Draft: LSU’s Paul Skenes selected No. 1 overall by Pirates
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU lands UCLA pitcher Gage Jump through transfer portal
JACQUES TALK: Tre' & John Morgan
JACQUES TALK: Tre’ & John Morgan