2023 MLB Draft: LSU RHP Grant Taylor selected No. 51 overall by White Sox

LSU pitcher Grant Taylor (50) runs during an NCAA baseball game against Maine on Friday, Feb....
LSU pitcher Grant Taylor (50) runs during an NCAA baseball game against Maine on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE (WAFB) - LSU right-hander Grant Taylor has been selected No. 51 overall by the Chicago White Sox in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Taylor, missed all of the 2023 season due to a torn UCL, an injury he suffered in February. Taylor was scheduled to be a starter in the rotation for the Tigers.

The righty is listed at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds and during his true freshman season with the Tigers he pitched in 17 games, two starts with a 4-1 record with a 5.81 ERA in 31.0 innings with 21 walks and 39 strikeouts.

