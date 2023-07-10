2023 MLB Draft: LSU RHP Grant Taylor selected No. 51 overall by White Sox

SEATTLE (WAFB) - LSU right-hander Grant Taylor has been selected No. 51 overall by the Chicago White Sox in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Taylor, missed all of the 2023 season due to a torn UCL, an injury he suffered in February. Taylor was scheduled to be a starter in the rotation for the Tigers.

The righty is listed at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds and during his true freshman season with the Tigers he pitched in 17 games, two starts with a 4-1 record with a 5.81 ERA in 31.0 innings with 21 walks and 39 strikeouts.

