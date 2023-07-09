Storms likely with locally heavy rain possible over the next couple of days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and t-storms are likely today as Gulf moisture surges inland and gets a boost from an upper-air disturbance moving into the region from the northwest. Clouds and elevated rain chances should help to keep highs in the low 90s for most. Locally heavy rainfall is a concern, with the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) posting a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding near and north of the interstates, with a Level 1 / 4 (marginal) risk posted elsewhere. Additionally, the disturbance approaching from the northwest could lead to a few strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather near and north of the interstates, with a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk south of that. Damaging winds are the primary concern in any stronger storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 9 (WAFB)

Active Pattern Through Tuesday

Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms are expected to continue through Tuesday, with rain chances running 60%-80% during that stretch. Locally heavy rainfall will continue to be a concern, with WPC posting a Level 1 / 4 (marginal) risk of flooding on both days. SPC also continues to highlight the potential for isolated strong storms, with a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted on both days.

Trending Drier, Hotter Late This Week

Rain chances will begin to taper off during the second half of the week as high pressure once again builds in from the west. Rain chances will drop to 20% by Thursday and stay in the 20%-30% range through the weekend. As those rain chances drop, temperatures will rebound, with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s.

