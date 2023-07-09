Facebook
Missing and endangered children from Colorado may be headed to Louisiana, deputies say

Missing and endangered children from Colorado may be headed to Louisiana, deputies say
Missing and endangered children from Colorado may be headed to Louisiana, deputies say(Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CENTENNIAL, Co. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office believe that a couple allegedly abducted their kids and may be heading towards Louisiana.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, four kids ages 4 through 9, have been labeled as missing and endangered from Centennial, Colorado since June 30.

Investigators believe the father, Howard Myles, 47, took the children and may be headed towards Louisiana where they are from. They added the mother, Clarissa Gardette, is also traveling along with them.

Howard Myles, Clarissa Gardette
Howard Myles, Clarissa Gardette(Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said they have an arrest warrant for Myles regarding a violation of a child custody order. The mother also has active warrants for her arrest as well.

Officials said the group may be traveling in Clarissa’s gold 2005 Honda Pilot. The car may have stolen or fake plates, and the last six numbers of the VIN are 512919.

Deputies are asking if you have any information to please call their dispatch center at 303-795-4711 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 720-913-7867.

