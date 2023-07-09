Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSP: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in EBR Parish

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed in East Baton Rouge Parish on the evening of Saturday, July 8, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers said the crash happened on US 61 near LA 964 shortly after 8:30 p.m. and claimed the life of Jacob Perez, 40, of Zachary.

According to Louisiana State Police, Perez was struck by an unknown vehicle while walking in the northbound lanes of US 61. Troopers said the vehicle that struck Perez left the scene of the crash.

Troopers said that following the first crash, Perez was lying in the roadway when he was also struck by a Chevrolet Traverse and a BMW X3.

Perez was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Anyone with information about the driver who left the scene of the crash is being urged to contact Louisiana State Police by calling the number (225) 754-8500.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Breanna Sparrow, 23, had been employed by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office since Aug....
Memphis man accused in series of St. Tammany restaurant burglaries
Better Business Bureau shares tips about summer vacations
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 9
Storms likely with locally heavy rain possible over the next couple of days
Deputies warn of increase in vehicle break-ins