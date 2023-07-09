LSP: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in EBR Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed in East Baton Rouge Parish on the evening of Saturday, July 8, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers said the crash happened on US 61 near LA 964 shortly after 8:30 p.m. and claimed the life of Jacob Perez, 40, of Zachary.

According to Louisiana State Police, Perez was struck by an unknown vehicle while walking in the northbound lanes of US 61. Troopers said the vehicle that struck Perez left the scene of the crash.

Troopers said that following the first crash, Perez was lying in the roadway when he was also struck by a Chevrolet Traverse and a BMW X3.

Perez was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Anyone with information about the driver who left the scene of the crash is being urged to contact Louisiana State Police by calling the number (225) 754-8500.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.