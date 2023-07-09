Facebook
Loved ones throw party for UVA shooting survivor, Mike Hollins

Brenda and Mike Hollins
Brenda and Mike Hollins(Courtesy: Ebony Hollins-Allen)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been almost a year since Mike Hollins was shot while trying to protect others in a shooting on the University of Virginia’s campus.

Today, he’s back home with his family.

“They’re celebrating my first degree, and they’ll be celebrating again in December when I graduate with my Masters. But right now, it’s just family, friends, food, just celebrating,” said Mike while we interviewed him at his home.

Mike has just finished up his undergrad degree in American and African American studies and plans to get his Masters in Higher Education. It’s a remarkable recovery for someone who literally took a bullet for someone else.

“Being an athlete for most of my life recovery was the easy part for me. It’s the mental recovery that has taken me until today and for a longer time to fully recover mentally,” Mike explained.

“Our phone calls are more frequent, and our conversations are deeper. So, it’s um...It’s beautiful,” said Mike’s mother Brenda while we spoke with her.

The horrific incident on campus gave players another year of eligibility. And Mike says this year he’s more determined than ever.

“I’m excited for this season because I have a bigger chip on my shoulder and I’m back to where I was and I’m just playing from a different place now but...I don’t really know what’s in store, but I just leave that up to god,” Mike explained.

“Physically he’s doing great, mentally he is also but it’s a struggle...And for the other families as well so, just continue praying,” added Brenda.

Mike returns back to his teammates on Sunday to get ready for fall camp. But while he’s home, it’s about what matter most, which is family.

