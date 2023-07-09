Facebook
Female found dead in vehicle in West Feliciana Parish

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a female was found dead in a vehicle on the morning of Sunday, July 9.

According to Sheriff Brian Spillman, the discovery was made around 11 a.m. just north of St. Francisville.

The circumstances surrounding the female’s death are still under investigation, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

