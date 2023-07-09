Caterie Reunion packs the Varsity Theatre for Louisiana Military Charities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rock & Roll Nostalgia won the night for a great cause Saturday in Baton Rouge, as a rowdy and spirited crowd of over 600 packed the Varsity Theatre to benefit Red Rock & Blue.

The Caterie Reunion featured bands that once played the popular local music venue by the same name for decades, before it’s unfortunate burning in early 2010. Hard rock artists Amos Moses, took the stage and performed for the first time in 20 years. He was joined by popular staples Toby Tomplay, Debbie Landry, and One Wants on the bill.

The concert was organized by local musician Ben Cascio of the band ReGeneration, and cleared nearly $15,000 for Louisiana military charities such as the Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana and Wounded War Heroes.

All of the acts donated their time for the cause, which combined with the success of the event had many wondering what other popular bands from the Caterie era would do to themselves in the future. Talk of a Caterie Reunion II and who may volunteer is already underway.

Two other concerts to benefit Red Rock and Blue will also take place this summer, with both being at The Varsity Theatre as well.

Friday, July 21 Chase Tyler, Taylor Nauta and Ben Ragsdale take the stage for an evening of rocking country, before multiplatinum and national artist Vertical Horizon, alongside talented openers ReGeneration and Petty Betty, perform Saturday, August 19.

Tickets to both shows are available now.

The RRB USSSA slow-pitch charity softball tournament is likewise approaching July 28-30 at BREC’s Oak Villa in Baton Rouge, with the deadline to register your team Friday, July 21. Teams can register here now.

