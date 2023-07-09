Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2023 MLB Draft: LSU CF Dylan Crews selected No. 2 overall by the Nationals

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (WAFB) - LSU centerfielder and the 2023 Golden Spikes Award winner Dylan Crews has been selected No. 2 overall by the Washington Nationals in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Crews, the reigning back-to-back SEC Player of the Year is one of the most decorated players in LSU baseball history.

This past season Crews was named a 2023 consensus First-Team All-American, 2023 College World Series All-Tournament team, 2023 NCAA Regional All-Tournament team, 2023 SEC Male Athlete of the Year, 2023 First-Team All-SEC, 2023 All-SEC Defensive Team, and an ABCA Gold Glove winner.

Crews is the second Tiger to win the Golden Spikes Award, joining former No. 1 overall pick Ben McDonald.

For his career, the centerfielder hit .380 with 43 doubles, eight triples, 58 home runs, 184 RBI, 237 runs, 152 walks, 23 stolen bases, a .689 slugging percentage, and a .498 on-base percentage.

During his National Championship season, Crews hit .426 with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, and 70 RBI.

He finished the season No. 1 in runs scored (100), No. 1 in walks (7), No. 2 in base hits (110), and No. 3 in batting average at .426. He reached base in every game this season and reached base in 75 straight games dating back to the last four games of the 2022 season.

His 110 hits ties the school record for most in a single-season with Brandon Larson who did it in 1997.

Crews ranks No. 4 all-time in career home runs and No. 4 in career runs scored with 237, his 100 runs scored this season is the most in a single-season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
2023 MLB Draft: LSU’s Paul Skenes selected No. 1 overall by Pirates
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU lands UCLA pitcher Gage Jump through transfer portal
JACQUES TALK: Tre' & John Morgan
JACQUES TALK: Tre’ & John Morgan
LSU outfielder Dylan Crews.
LSU’s Dylan Crews named SEC male of the year