Storm chances climb, delivering some relief from the heat

Dr. Steve Caparotta gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, July 8.
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances rebound today as Gulf moisture surges inland. Rain chances are posted at 60%, but the rains will still hold off long enough in many neighborhoods to allow highs to reach the low to mid-90s. Rains will diminish this evening as daytime heating subsides.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 8
Rain Chances Climb Even Higher

Showers and t-storms become likely on both Sunday and Monday as Gulf moisture interacts with disturbances moving into the region from the northwest. Rain chances on both days are posted at 70%-80%, with clouds and rainfall helping to keep highs in the low 90s. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding posted for much of the area on Sunday, with a 2/4 (slight) risk near and north of the state line. The risk inches up to a 2/4 (slight) risk for much of southeast Louisiana on Monday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 8
Additionally, a few strong storms will be possible, with the Storm Prediction Center posting a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather area-wide on Monday. Damaging winds and hail are the main concerns in any stronger storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 8
Drier, Hotter Later in the Week

High pressure begins to take control of our weather again later in the week, resulting in a drier and hotter pattern returning. Highs could reach the upper 90s by late in the week into next weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 8
In the interim, the next several days should deliver some welcomed rainfall to the area. The 7-day WPC outlook shows totals averaging 1″-3″, with locally higher amounts possible wherever stronger storms develop.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 8
