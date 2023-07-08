Storm chances climb, delivering some relief from the heat
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances rebound today as Gulf moisture surges inland. Rain chances are posted at 60%, but the rains will still hold off long enough in many neighborhoods to allow highs to reach the low to mid-90s. Rains will diminish this evening as daytime heating subsides.
Rain Chances Climb Even Higher
Showers and t-storms become likely on both Sunday and Monday as Gulf moisture interacts with disturbances moving into the region from the northwest. Rain chances on both days are posted at 70%-80%, with clouds and rainfall helping to keep highs in the low 90s. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding posted for much of the area on Sunday, with a 2/4 (slight) risk near and north of the state line. The risk inches up to a 2/4 (slight) risk for much of southeast Louisiana on Monday.
Additionally, a few strong storms will be possible, with the Storm Prediction Center posting a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather area-wide on Monday. Damaging winds and hail are the main concerns in any stronger storms.
Drier, Hotter Later in the Week
High pressure begins to take control of our weather again later in the week, resulting in a drier and hotter pattern returning. Highs could reach the upper 90s by late in the week into next weekend.
In the interim, the next several days should deliver some welcomed rainfall to the area. The 7-day WPC outlook shows totals averaging 1″-3″, with locally higher amounts possible wherever stronger storms develop.
