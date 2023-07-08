Facebook
Police release identity of victim killed in shooting on West Johnson St.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near Highland Road.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has released the identity of a victim killed in a shooting on the evening of Friday, July 7.

According to BRPD, Jaylan Stanton, 30, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a grassy vacant lot on West Johnson Street near Highland Road.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Officers were first notified of shots being fired by BRPD’s Shot Spotter Program.

A motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

