Man shot and killed on Plank Road early Saturday morning, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on the morning of Saturday, July 8.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened on Plank Road near Amarillo Street in Baton Rouge around 12:15 a.m.

Police said the victim, William Clemmons, 56, was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

A motive and suspect in the shooting are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.