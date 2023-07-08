Facebook
LSU lands UCLA pitcher Gage Jump through transfer portal

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Jay Johnson has added his first player through the NCAA Transfer Portal since winning the Tigers’ seventh National Championship.

According to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers, UCLA left-hander Gage Jump will be joining the Tigers after missing the 2023 season due to Tommy John Surgery.

In 2022 Jump, went 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA for the Bruins in seven appearances with two saves, in 16 innings pitched, allowing 10 hits, and eight runs, while striking out 22 and walking 11.

He struck out a career-high seven batters against Stanford in 2022.

Jump is listed at 6-foot and was selected in the 18th round of the 2021 MLB First-Year Player draft by the San Diego Padres, but opted to honor his commitment to the Bruins.

The former Bruin was teammates with current LSU pitcher Thatcher Hurd who transferred to the Tigers last off-season.

