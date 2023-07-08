Groups hosting free school supplies distribution event, resource fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several groups are hosting a free school supplies distribution event and resource fair on Saturday, July 8.

According to organizers, the event is set to take place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Open Health Care Clinic in Baton Rouge. The clinic is located at 9516 Airline Highway.

The event is a collaboration between Healthy Blue, The Safety Place, the Louisiana Firefighters Foundation, and the Open Health Care Clinic.

Organizers said crews will distribute 600 free school supply kits, more than 100 backpacks, and 200 food boxes with enough items to feed an entire family. There will also be wellness checks, vaccinations, resources and giveaways from more than 50 vendors, and fitness and healthy cooking demonstrations.

The goal of the event is to help families get a jump start on the school year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.