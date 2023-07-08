Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Groups hosting free school supplies distribution event, resource fair

(Pixabay / MGN)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several groups are hosting a free school supplies distribution event and resource fair on Saturday, July 8.

According to organizers, the event is set to take place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Open Health Care Clinic in Baton Rouge. The clinic is located at 9516 Airline Highway.

The event is a collaboration between Healthy Blue, The Safety Place, the Louisiana Firefighters Foundation, and the Open Health Care Clinic.

Organizers said crews will distribute 600 free school supply kits, more than 100 backpacks, and 200 food boxes with enough items to feed an entire family. There will also be wellness checks, vaccinations, resources and giveaways from more than 50 vendors, and fitness and healthy cooking demonstrations.

The goal of the event is to help families get a jump start on the school year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

EBR school board will consider giving Superintendent Narcisse new contract after finalizing budget
BRPD investigating deadly shooting near Highland Road
EBR school board will consider giving Superintendent Narcisse new contract after finalizing budget
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Donaldsonville Tigers - Part II