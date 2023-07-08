EBR school board will consider giving Superintendent Narcisse new contract after finalizing budget

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a big move at last night’s meeting, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board has agreed to start contract renewal talks with Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse.

This comes just weeks after he applied and fell short of becoming the superintendent of Broward Country, Florida, the sixth-largest school district in the country.

His choice to seek that job brought on mixed feelings from different leaders, teachers, and parents, but School Board President Dadrius Lanus says Narcisse is the best option.

“I think what our district needs now more than ever is continuity and stability,” said Lanus.

The vote to start up contract renewal negotiations with Narcisse was 8 to 1, with only board member Katie Kennison voting against it.

Kennison wanted to push the talks back a few months until they finalize the budget and find a way to give employees a pay raise.

“Why we are talking about the superintendent’s contract is beyond me,” Kennison said.

Amid debates on his willingness to stay in Baton Rouge Lanus believes Narcisse is committed to this district.

Lanus also says possibly moving on to a fifth superintendent in four years could damage the progress they have made.

“Yes, has it been some turmoil throughout that period? It has been, but like I said before, he has the attitude, the aptitude, the wherewithal to move us in the right direction, and he has expressed to me that he wants to be here,” Lanus said.

With 11 months left on the superintendent’s contract, Lanus wants to make it clear that the budget and teacher pay raises come first.

“This contract negotiations won’t even begin until we finish the budget we started off with,” Lanus said.

The board had four options on the table that would give employees that pay raise and narrowed it down to two.

They will make a final choice and approve the budget in the coming weeks before coming to Narcisse about a new contract.

“We will not begin any negotiations until we have a budget in hand that prioritizes teachers, classroom size, school safety, and school cleanliness,” said Lanus. “That’s our main goal right now in putting our community first.”

