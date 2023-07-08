Facebook
Deputies warn of increase in vehicle break-ins

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Pointe Coupee Parish are warning the public about an increase in vehicle break-ins.

Deputies said the spike in crime came at the start of the summer months. Authorities said a similar trend has happened in past years.

While law enforcement members work to solve the crimes, they are asking people to take steps to avoid becoming a victim.

According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, you should always lock your car doors, avoid leaving valuables in your car, and never leave your keys in your car.

Anyone who has been the victim of a crime should report it to law enforcement.

