Baker PD looking for person of interest in car theft

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest accused of car theft.

According to officials, the man was seen getting into a car and driving off on Friday, July 7.

The car is described as a Grey four door Honda Sedan.

If you have any information you are urged to contact the Baker Police Department at 225 775-6000.

