Baker PD looking for person of interest in car theft
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest accused of car theft.
According to officials, the man was seen getting into a car and driving off on Friday, July 7.
The car is described as a Grey four door Honda Sedan.
If you have any information you are urged to contact the Baker Police Department at 225 775-6000.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.