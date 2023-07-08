Facebook
Baker PD looking for person of interest in car theft

Baker Police search for person of interest accused of car theft.(Baker Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest accused of car theft.

According to officials, the man was seen getting into a car and driving off on Friday, July 7.

The car is described as a Grey four door Honda Sedan.

If you have any information you are urged to contact the Baker Police Department at 225 775-6000.

