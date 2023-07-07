YOUR HEALTH: Pain relief before, during, and after surgery

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Opioid addiction has been called a crisis, but there are efforts to tackle the issue.

One in five people who have been prescribed opioids to manage pain from surgery find themselves struggling to stop taking the drugs long after their physical recovery.

In an effort to address the problem, there’s now a shift away from opioid painkillers after a procedure. Dr. Michelle Humeidan, an anesthesiologist at The Ohio State University, is leading an initiative to minimize opioids for pain relief.

Dr. Humeidan said patients should start preparing before surgery by taking acetaminophen at home.

“We kind of load that up in the system in the day or so before surgery, and then that helps us have to give less opiates for their pain control,” Dr. Humeidan said.

During surgery, doctors use numbing medicine that blocks the pain transmission to the brain and spinal cord. Then after surgery, patients can take over-the-counter acetaminophen or ibuprofen, and use an anesthetic patch, like lidocaine.

“Other types of interventions like heat, ice, elevation – those types of things – those can’t be underestimated,” Dr. Humeidan added.

Data shows non-opioid pain management results in less nausea and shorter hospital stays, according to Dr. Humeidan.

Dr. Humeidan said hospital data shows a 50% reduction in opioid pain medication use among hospitalized patients. That reduction remains consistent for patients as they recover at home. She said that while opiates do have their role, it’s important that they be used as a backup, instead of first-line treatment.

